Gov. Reynolds to address Iowans at 6 p.m. about COVID-19

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to make a live address to Iowans at 6:05 p.m. today about the worsening coronavirus trends in the state.

According to the governor’s office, the address will focus on the need for Iowans to practice mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as announce “new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

Watch the governor’s address live at siouxcityjournal.com at 6:05 p.m.

The governor has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate, saying such a requirement would be unenforceable. But earlier this month she announced a requirement for Iowans to wear masks when attending gatherings of 25 or more people indoors and 100 or more people outdoors, and other restrictions on certain businesses and gatherings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have spiked to record levels.