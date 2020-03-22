Governor orders salons, tattoo parlors closed, as Iowa coronavirus cases double in 2 days

Over the past two days, an additional 45 cases have been confirmed.

In order to limit the coronavirus’ spread, Reynolds previously ordered the closure of restaurants and bars except for drive-through or carryout service, and per federal guidelines ordered Iowans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Reynolds’ new action taken Sunday ordered the closures of salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools.

A shelter-in-place order can vary from state to state. But generally it would mean individuals would be required to stay in their homes other than to conduct essential tasks like buying groceries or caring for family members, and only essential businesses -- like grocers, gas stations and health care facilities, for example -- would be allowed to remain open.

Reynolds said Sunday the state is not yet ready to create such an order; she instead pleaded with Iowans to make the individual choice to practice caution.