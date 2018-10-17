ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — A grand jury has decided not to indict a Polk County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a driver after a chase that ended in Altoona.
The Des Moines Register reports that the jury heard evidence last week about the July 17 chase. Investigators have said Deputy Ryan Phillips pulled over 25-year-old Isaiah Hayes, of Ashland, Wisconsin, just east of Altoona but that Hayes soon sped off. He stopped a few minutes later, and deputies reported that he appeared to have a weapon in one of his hands when he got out of the car. Officials say that's when Phillips shot him.
Sheriff's Lt. Rich Blaylock says he can't answer the question of whether Hayes had a weapon until an internal sheriff's investigation is finished.
Phillips has eight years of service with the Polk County Sheriff's Office,
