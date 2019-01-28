ROYAL, Iowa -- A Granville, Iowa, man died Sunday after being shot while coyote hunting in rural Clay County.
Kirk Struve, 47, was sitting in his pickup truck when he was struck by a stray round believed to have been fired by another member of his hunting party, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Joe Yarkosky said.
Clay County Sheriff's deputies, DNR conservation officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a hunting incident at approximately 11:15 a.m. near County Road B-53 and 160th Avenue, about halfway between Royal and Rossie.
Struve had been coyote hunting with a large group of hunters. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Yarkosky said an autopsy will be performed.
The incident remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued at this time, Yarkosky said.