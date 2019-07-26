GRANVILLE, Iowa -- A Granville teenager died Thursday in a two-vehicle collision near Granville.
Jacob Koob, 17, was pronounced dead after being transported to Orange City Area Health, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The collision occurred at 8:14 p.m. at the intersection of 450th Street and Marsh Avenue half a mile north of Granville.
According to the sheriff's office, Koob was driving south on Marsh Avenue in a 2003 Buick Century and collided with a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, being driven east on 450th Street by Isaac Conrad, 24, of Paullina, Iowa.
Both were transported to the Orange City hospital, and Conrad was later transferred to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.