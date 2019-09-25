U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is blasting House Democrats who have opened an impeachment inquiry for being “blinded by partisan hatred” of President Donald Trump.
“You can quote me on that,” the Iowa Republican responded when asked whether his party was “blinded by partisan worship” of Trump and “refuses to put country above politics.”
Grassley, who said he read the entire rough transcript of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, went on to accuse Democrats of hypocrisy for not holding former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden to the same standards they are for Trump. And he blamed the news media for a lack of attention to Biden’s actions while in office over corruption in Ukraine — where Biden’s son Hunter served on an oil company’s board of directors.
ROD BOSHART and JAMES Q. LYNCH
Journal Des Moines Bureau
However, Grassley said he was encouraged by reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to continue working with the president on issues such as lowering prescription drug prices.
“That’s good news to me,” said Grassley, who as Senate Finance chairman has been pushing his own plan for lowering drug prices. Based on media reports, “you draw the conclusion that the Democrats are blinded to do anything policy-wise. Hopefully they won’t.”
So far, at least, Grassley doesn’t think Congress is consumed by the impeachment inquiry.
“It isn’t something that we are not sleeping at night worrying about,” he said.
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
He went on to say impeachment seldom comes up in conversations he has with Iowans.
“You go to my town meetings in Iowa you don’t hear this talk about impeachment,” Grassley said. “People want to know about USMCA, China trade. What are we going to do about the floods? We need more FEMA funds.
“That’s what Iowans are telling me. So it’s kind of astonishing to me how I get these questions out here and I don’t get them from my constituents,” he said.
Grassley expects these impeachment proceedings to be different from those of President Bill Clinton and President Richard Nixon.
“Nixon was obstructing investigation and participating in, indirectly, a crime of cover up and Clinton lied under oath, which is a crime,” he said. “And the president has not been accused of any of that.”
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy