Other reactions

“Democrats, who pledged to work on the people’s business when elected in 2018, have shown they are more interested in aligning themselves with the rabid, socialist agenda that has dominated the House since 2018. With the full, unredacted transcripts available to the public, it is clear that the latest Democrat pipe dream is a big nothing burger. Maybe Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer should spend more time on USMCA, addressing the humanitarian crisis at the border and working with this president than chasing the left’s latest shiny object.”

— Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar

“I always judge what I do based on facts. That is how I operate. I’ve never differed from that. My background is being in fact finding, it’s overseeing strategy for the state, it’s holding government accountable. So, I will wait and hold out an opinion on that before I see the information.”

— Iowa 3rd District Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne

“The fact that House Democrats dove head first into an impeachment inquiry before seeing this transcript shows exactly what we’ve known all along: they are determined to impeach President Trump. I’ve looked at the transcript; I don’t see anything there. The Senate Intelligence Committee is going through proper, bipartisan procedures on this whole matter. House Democrats should be focused on helping us lower health care costs for folks across the country and passing the widely supported USMCA.”

— Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst