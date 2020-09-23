Grassley honors Ginsburg, rejects charges of hypocrisy over filling seat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Chuck Grassley paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a “really outstanding jurist” whose work as an attorney, judge and justice “is leaving a remarkable imprint on our country’s history.”

While he thinks it is important to “reflect and mourn such an influential American,” Grassley said in a Wednesday conference call that much of the nation’s attention has turned to the “politics of the court” and the coming fight over the confirmation of her successor.

“I’m sure glad the president’s waiting until after all of her services are over before he announces a successor,” said Grassley, a member of the Judiciary Committee that will begin the vetting of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Ginsburg, who died Friday, was lying in repose Wednesday at the Supreme Court. She will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol with a formal ceremony Friday.

Grassley also sought to clarify his remarks about the process, saying that his critics are misquoting his 2016 statements on the Senate filling election-year Supreme Court vacancies.

“I’ve said on more than one occasion since 2016 that if I were chairman — to repeat, if I were chairman — I would likely decide to wait to hold hearings until after the election,” Grassley said.