Grassley lauds Trump for keeping campaign vows

WILTON, Iowa — Like Democrats running for president, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has a plan to grow the economy and strengthen the middle class: Re-elect President Donald Trump.

Iowa’s senior senator wasn’t the first to jump on the Trump bandwagon during the 2016 Iowa caucus campaign. He has not always been comfortable with the president’s language and style, but Grassley likes the results of his policies.

“Now I know that Trump every day may cause some of you to feel a little bit different toward him, but look at the policies and the eight years before,” Grassley told about 200 people, who broke into applause, Sunday night at the Kaufmann Family Fundraiser in Wilton.

The Republican senator pointed to Trump’s appointment of constitutionalist judges and Supreme Court justices as an example of the president keeping campaign promises. Trump’s commitment to reducing regulation and lowering taxes is strengthening the U.S. economy, he said. And that benefits everyone because “if you don’t grow the economy, there’s less for more people. If you grow the economy, there’s more for more people.”