Grassley likes some of stimulus bill, weighs in on trial of Des Moines Register reporter

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley voted against the stimulus bill that passed Congress Wednesday, but said there are parts of it he thinks are valid, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as money for health care and schools.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign, passed the Senate on a party-line vote this weekend, Grassley lamented during his weekly call with reporters.
"No Republican in Congress voted for the package," Grassley said. "Not because Republicans don't support more relief -- we do -- the legislation just needed to target that relief."
He said "two-thirds" of the bill was "unrelated to the pandemic," specifically calling out $350 billion going to states and local jurisdictions. He added he doesn't believe money should be going to states like California, which has a budget surplus, or New York, which he said had "irresponsibly" handled their state finances.
But he acknowledged there are parts of the bill -- around "$500 or $600 billion" -- that he likes. And he praised Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who demanded concessions to the bill that included lowering the income limit for $1,400 stimulus checks.
Grassley said he approved of those checks, "but I'd do it for those under $50,000 in income, instead of $75,000."
Grassley was also asked about Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was found not guilty Wednesday after being charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts while covering a Black Lives Matter protest May 31 as part of her job.
"It depends on what she was doing," Grassley said, acknowledging he didn't "know any of the details" of the case.
But, he added, "If she was just there covering the press and not doing anything, not violating any laws -- just reporting -- she ought to be covered by the First Amendment."
He noted freedom of the press, covered by the First Amendment, was a crucial feature of the Constitution.
"In England, they didn't have freedom of the press. You couldn't criticize the king," Grassley said. "The public's business ought to be public, and that's what the press does."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also was asked about the trial during her weekly news conference Wednesday morning, but declined to speak on the case.
“I don’t have any comment on that,” Reynolds said. “We’ll continue to let it work through the process. We’ll see where it ends up.”
Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this report.