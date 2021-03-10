Grassley likes some of stimulus bill, weighs in on trial of Des Moines Register reporter

Grassley was also asked about Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was found not guilty Wednesday after being charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts while covering a Black Lives Matter protest May 31 as part of her job.

"It depends on what she was doing," Grassley said, acknowledging he didn't "know any of the details" of the case.

But, he added, "If she was just there covering the press and not doing anything, not violating any laws -- just reporting -- she ought to be covered by the First Amendment."

He noted freedom of the press, covered by the First Amendment, was a crucial feature of the Constitution.

"In England, they didn't have freedom of the press. You couldn't criticize the king," Grassley said. "The public's business ought to be public, and that's what the press does."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also was asked about the trial during her weekly news conference Wednesday morning, but declined to speak on the case.

“I don’t have any comment on that,” Reynolds said. “We’ll continue to let it work through the process. We’ll see where it ends up.”

Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this report.