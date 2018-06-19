WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday he believes a legislative fix can stop the separation of immigrant families at the border. But he declined to back a proposal by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, that would temporarily stop the separations until a solution can be worked out in Congress.
Hundreds of migrant children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks, as the Trump administration has moved to implement a "zero tolerance" policy for people who try to cross the border illegally.
The children of the people being prosecuted, who can't be held with them, have been moved to holding facilities as a result.
The situation has drawn heavy criticism from Democrats, as well as some Republicans and former first ladies, including Laura Bush, who called the separation of families "cruel" and "immoral."
In the face of the outcry, some Republicans have lobbied the Trump administration to back off. On Tuesday, Hatch tweeted he planned to write Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling for "a pause on family separations until Congress has time to pass a legislative solution to this issue."
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., also has called for an end to "new enforcement policies" he blamed for the separations until Congress works out a solution.
The Trump administration has defended itself, saying it is working to secure the border. The Justice Department announced its zero tolerance policy in April, calling the situation on the U.S.'s southwest border "unacceptable."
At a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday, Grassley said he is working with other Republicans on a legislative fix that would end the separations and allow families to stay together as cases are processed. However, he shied away from backing Hatch's call for a pause.
"Abrupt temporary changes to enforcement practices of federal law could cause further chaos on the border at a time when law enforcement and those seeking asylum need certainty," a spokesman, Michael Zona, said Tuesday.
The controversy over the separation of the families has grown this week. On Monday, audio recordings were published, first by ProPublica, of children crying for their parents and other relatives at a U.S. detention center.
About 2,000 children have been separated from their families over a six week period beginning in April, according to government figures.
Democrats, led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, have introduced legislation that would stop children from being separated within 100 miles of a border except in cases of abuse or if there is evidence they're being trafficked.
Grassley, though, said the bill would hamper prosecutions and lead to the release of people trying to cross the border illegally. "Once released, we can all imagine how likely they will be to show up for a criminal trial or civil immigration court proceeding," he said.
Leigh Claffey, a spokesperson for Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Tuesday the senator "believes that we absolutely need to treat children in our immigration system with compassion and utmost care." However, she did not directly respond to whether Ernst believes there should be a pause in separating families.
"Senator Ernst is currently working with her colleagues and reviewing proposals as they become available to find a solution for our immigration system and illegal immigrant families," Claffey said.