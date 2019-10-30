Americans want lower prescription drug prices.
Sen. Chuck Grassley has a plan for that.
Grassley
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
The Iowa Republican who chairs the Senate Finance Committee said Wednesday that support is growing in the Senate for his Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act.
However, he conceded winning passage won’t be easy, even though Congressional Budget Office estimates the plan will save more than $100 billion over 10 years.
In addition, it will save $25 billion in out-of-pocket costs and $6 billion in premiums for Medicare beneficiaries.
Taxpayers will save $85 billion in Medicare and $15 billion in Medicaid, the CBO said.
The plan has been endorsed by President Donald Trump — who also supports a competing plan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — and has been endorsed by AARP as well as the Cato Institute, which advocates for free markets.
The plan won bipartisan support in the Finance Committee, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t said if or when he will call it up for a floor vote.
“I hope Sen. McConnell will come around to the realization that this bill is very popular among the older voters and schedule it,” Grassley said during his weekly conference call with reporters. “Americans want this bill so that I would hope all senators would support this bipartisan effort.”
Close
Sioux City's first hospital, Samaritan Hospital, opened in 1884.
The hospital at 28th and Jennings streets was opened by the Sisters of Mercy in 1890.
The first section of St. Joseph Mercy hospital at 21st and Court streets, erected in the fall of 1890 and purchased by the hospital after previous quarters at 28th and Jennings streets proved to be inadequate.
St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1890. The "Mercy" name would later be conferred to one of Sioux City's present-day hospitals, Mercy Medical Center.
St. John's Hospital was founded in 1908 by Dr. William Jepson, who founded Sioux City's Samaritan Hospital more than 20 years earlier.
In the early 1970s, St. Joseph and St. Vincent, a hospital operated by the Benedictine Sisters at 6th and Jennings streets in Sioux City, joined forces to begin the city's first hospital-based ambulance service. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in 1979 for a new $28 million hospital adjacent to St. Vincent's, the present site of Mercy Medical Center.
Methodist and Lutheran hospitals consolidated and formed St. Luke's Hospital in 1966.
Lutheran hospital in Sioux City merged with St. Luke's.
Crews from J. Myron Olson begin razing the south portion of the original St. Joseph Mercy Hospital building at 21st Street and Ingleside Avenue.
Mercy Air Care is shown in 2010 at its Sioux City helipad. The medical helicopter is based at what was then Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City, now MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Crews position a new MRI machine in the 2800 block of Pierce Street outside St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in 2012.
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's hospital came into existence in 1966, with the merger of Sioux City's Lutheran and Methodist hospitals.
The exterior of Mercy Medical Center--Sioux City is shown.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Grassley hears about drug costs at each of his 99 county meetings every year, and polling shows a majority of Americans share those concerns.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, six in 10 Americans take at least one prescription drug and one in four takes four or more prescription drugs.
The foundation also reports that 72 percent of Democrats, 63 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans say there is not as much regulation as there should be when it comes to limiting the price of prescription drugs.
“So this is something that’s not going to go away,” Grassley said.
The senator described his plan as “the only serious bipartisan effort in the Congress” to address drug costs.
Some Republicans have yet to sign on to Grassley’s bill because of concerns that limiting year-over-year price increases to the rate of inflation interferes with the free market.
Grassley rejected that argument because for 44 million Americans on Medicare — 15 percent of the population — the government already sets the prices related to hospitalizations, doctor visits and medical services.
Compared to Pelosi’s plan that would “go to extreme government dictating of prices,” Grassley said, “Republican senators are going find my approach very modest and very bipartisan.”
And, Grassley added, along with a bill from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, it is one of two health care related bills that can be passed with bipartisan support and signed into law.
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful in the forum.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns July 19 during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and The Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by The Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from an audience member while campaigning Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a forum in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, waves to the audience as he enters the stage Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!