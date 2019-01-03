WASHINGTON -- Sen. Chuck Grassley is now just three heartbeats from the presidency.
Grassley, an Iowa Republican first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980, was sworn in Thursday as Senate president pro tempore.
The president pro tem, traditionally the most senior member of the majority party, is third in the line of presidential succession following the vice president and the speaker of the House.
Grassley, 85, succeeds Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah as Senate pro tempore. Hatch retired at the end of the last session.
The only other Iowan to hold the office was Sen. Albert B. Cummins, who assumed office in 1919.
As third in line to the presidency, Grassley will now have a 24/7 security detail.
His new responsibilities include opening the Senate each day and ceremonial functions.
This constitutional office is another opportunity to deliver results for the people of Iowa and to defend the institution of the greatest deliberative body on Earth, the United States Senate,” Grassley said. “I may only be three heartbeats away from the Oval Office, but my heart is and always will be in Iowa and here in the U.S. Senate.”
Republicans maintained control of the Senate after the 2018 mid-term elections. After adding two seats, the GOP has a 53-47 advantage over Democrats.
Twenty-nine new and re-elected senators were sworn in, including Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, who won her second term last fall.
Democrats gained the majority of the House after picking up 40 seats. There are 235 Democrats in the House and 199 Republicans, with one vacancy.
All 435 seats were up for election last fall. New House members taking the oath of office Thursday included South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson and Iowa Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne. Johnson, a Republican, succeeds Rep. Kristi Noem as the state's only representative. Finkenauer ousted Republican Rep. Rod Blum in Iowa's 1st District and Axne knocked off GOP Rep. David Young in the 3rd District.
Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, who narrowly won re-election over Democrat J.D. Scholten, was sworn in Thursday for his ninth, two-year term in the House.