Grassroots effort aims to draft Mike Franken to challenge Grassley

“Everything indicates he has not closed the door,” she said.

Franken confirmed Monday afternoon that he has not ruled out running in 2022.

“But I haven’t made a decision to do it, either,” he said. “There is a cast of hundreds of people in the state that I need to converse with” as well as others before making a decisions.

Those conversations have begun. Franken, 63, recently dined with Democratic state senators and “influencers.” They talked about what it would take to run, including what the Democratic Party would need to do to reverse near-term voting trends in Iowa.

Whether or not Grassley runs, Franken said it will take a “Herculean effort ... because the state, frankly, isn’t nearly as purple as it used to be.”

“In a time of really conflicted politics, you need to convince people that are emotionally tied to one tether when, perhaps, the facts may be elsewhere, but they’re just not listening nor do they want to listen,” he said.