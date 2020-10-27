Greenfield, Ernst campaigns trade shots as campaign’s final week begins

The candidates in Iowa’s crucial and competitive U.S. Senate race were on the move Tuesday as they kicked off the final-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election.
Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield embarked upon a statewide bus tour that will continue to Election Day, and Republican incumbent Joni Ernst was on her way to Omaha, Neb. — just across the river from western Iowa — where she was scheduled to appear at a campaign event with President Donald Trump.
Ernst and Greenfield are locked in a close race, according to polling data. The most recent polls on the race have showed a virtual toss-up.
Greenfield spoke with reporters Tuesday morning in Des Moines before hopping on her campaign bus; she was scheduled to make stops Tuesday in Marshalltown, Clear Lake, Ames, and Rippey. The tour will continue up to Election Day, her campaign said.
“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing from Day 1, which is go out there, reach out to Iowans, ask for and earn every single vote in our effort to take back this seat,” Greenfield said. “We’ve done over 350 events so far around the state, and we’re going to keep traveling and keep earning every vote.”
Greenfield said she has heard on the campaign trail that Iowans want an end to “divisiveness” in the Senate, and she stated her desire to work “with anyone” on ensuring access to health care for all Americans, investment in infrastructure, leadership in the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuilding the post-pandemic U.S. economy, especially for farmers.
“That’s what this tour is all about,” Greenfield said.
Ernst did not make any public appearances before the Trump rally Tuesday evening, but she was represented Tuesday afternoon by Republican Party state chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who addressed reporters at a news conference in Davenport.
Kaufmann argued Iowans can’t trust Greenfield to represent them in the Senate, and that Greenfield, who was endorsed on Sunday by progressive lawmaker U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, would be a proxy vote for far-left Democrats “to force their dangerous agenda.”
Greenfield has balked at progressive issues like single-payer health insurance, defunding the police, and adding seats to the Supreme Court.
Kaufmann insisted Greenfield “will not take a stand on court packing” by creating new seats, arguing she’s repeatedly hedged on the issue, and he called Greenfield “the linchpin” for a Democratic Congress to increase the number of seats on the Supreme Court and fill those with liberal justices.
“She is being managed by out-of-state money that’s being funneled through (Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.), who does want to do that,” Kaufmann argued. “I don’t believe that Theresa Greenfield is accurate (in saying she doesn’t support packing the court,) nor do I trust her one ounce the length of time it took her to answer that.”
Greenfield reiterated Tuesday morning that she is opposed to “packing the court.”
“I’ve been really clear all along that I don’t support packing the court. I think that kind of conversation is divisive. It’s what people hate about Washington. They want that to end,” Greenfield said. “But I will tell you, from Day 1 of my campaign, the kinds of reforms I want to do, if we’re going to look at reforming our democracy, is getting big money out of our politics.”
Kaufmann made his own complaint about money in politics, decrying the flood of national spending on the race, which has made it the second-most expensive U.S. Senate race in the nation.
According to the nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, roughly $147 million has been spent on the race, with outside spending favoring Greenfield. Groups supporting the Democratic candidate spent nearly $81 million, while groups supporting Ernst have spent nearly $64 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
“Look at where the money is coming from — her coastal elite backers have been running millions of dollars of false attacks,” said Kaufmann, who took issue with Greenfield’s claims that she would not accept money from corporate political organizations.
“Of course she is,” Kaufmann said, reiterating an attack made by Ernst in the first televised debate between the two candidates, calling it a “bald-faced, obvious lie.”
Greenfield’s campaign has accepted contributions from corporate individuals, and benefits from advertising by liberal groups that do not disclose their donors, Kaufmann argued.
Greenfield again said she does not accept donations from corporate PACs, and argued that Ernst has become beholden to donors from pharmaceutical and oil companies.
“Enough is enough. I got in this race to put Iowans first and put hardworking families first. And that’s what I’m going to do as the next junior senator,” Greenfield said.
