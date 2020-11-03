Greenfield, Ernst head to the finish line in tight Iowa U.S. Senate race

DES MOINES — Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield were locked in a tight election battle Tuesday in a hard-fought and expensive 2020 political slugfest.
Greenfield was expected to surge into an early lead as a record number of absentee ballots tilted toward Democrats created a so-called “blue mirage,” but Republicans were expected to build on enthusiasm created by campaign rallies by President Trump and others with a strong showing on Election Day in a race that was considered a tossup most of the way.
Greenfied, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman and mother of four, billed herself as a “scrappy” farm kid in seeking to oust a sitting senator in Iowa for the first time in 36 years. She also stressed her business and planning acumen in solidifying her Democratic base and attracting independents disenchanted with Ernst’s six-year performance.
Ernst, 50, a Red Oak Republican who was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in Iowa, stressed her rural roots and conservative positions while charging Democrats would push the country too far left, raise taxes and impose socialistic policies that would stifle economic growth.
Iowa’s closely watched race carried national implications for both parties and drew record spending levels for a six-year Senate position that pays $174,000 annually with health-care, pension and free parking benefits and allowances.
Republicans and their allies fought to avoid a crushing defeat in a key toss-up race by investing heavily in attack ads designed to “demonize” Greenfield and to suppress the turnout, according to political experts, while Democrats leveled attacks against Ernst for failing to keep campaign promises and allying too closely with President Trump and his COVID-19 response.
The 2020 Senate race was a hotly contested battle from the get-go once Greenfield emerged victorious in a four-way Democratic primary. Poll results see-sawed as the candidates debated and crisscrossed the state although Ernst and her GOP allies spent more time at face-to-face event while Greenfield employed more Zoom encounters during a political season that was transformed by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Viewed as a critical cog in both major political parties’ plan to hold control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years, the Iowa race was the second most expensive in U.S. history and by far the most expensive in Iowa electoral annals with more than $234 million spent by the campaigns, political parties, political advocacy organizations and others interested in influencing Tuesday’s outcome based on figures calculated by the Center for Responsive Politics -- a nonprofit and nonpartisan watchdog organization that tracks money in elections.
Pledging to “put hardworking Iowans first,” Greenfield made health care and the GOP coronavirus response a major focus of her campaign, saying she would expand Obamacare by offering a public option and protect Medicare and Social Security while noting Ernst’s support for scrapping Obamacare and raising concerns the GOP incumbent would privatize entitlements many Iowan’s paid into and depend on.
Greenfield backed up her commitment with a strong personal story of having weathered a tough period as a young single mother after her husband died in a workplace accident thanks in part to Social Security survivor benefits – an experience that she said would guide her effort to protect working people and seniors in gridlock-plagued Washington D.C.
For her part, Ernst touted her work on Iowa-specific issues like the federal ethanol mandate --- a beloved program in Iowa’s agricultural sector --- and federal assistance in the wake of this summer’s derecho.
Ernst, a pro-life conservative, said she has worked in bipartisan fashion in the Senate while also ensuring her Republican base that she has supported Trump – who considered her as a 2016 running mate -- and top conservative causes like repealing the federal Affordable Care Act and approving another conservative justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A relative political newcomer, Greenfield also scored support from independents by pledging to work across the political aisle to break the partisan gridlock on issues like infrastructure funding and immigration reform while casting Ernst as someone who promised to “make ‘em squeal” but became a beltway insider putting GOP priorities ahead of the needs of Iowans.
Greenfield, a pro-choice Democrat, also pushed for campaign finance reform, lower-cost prescription drugs, paid sick leave for workers, and further federal financial stimulus programs for individuals and businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
