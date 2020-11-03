Greenfield, Ernst head to the finish line in tight Iowa U.S. Senate race

Republicans and their allies fought to avoid a crushing defeat in a key toss-up race by investing heavily in attack ads designed to “demonize” Greenfield and to suppress the turnout, according to political experts, while Democrats leveled attacks against Ernst for failing to keep campaign promises and allying too closely with President Trump and his COVID-19 response.

The 2020 Senate race was a hotly contested battle from the get-go once Greenfield emerged victorious in a four-way Democratic primary. Poll results see-sawed as the candidates debated and crisscrossed the state although Ernst and her GOP allies spent more time at face-to-face event while Greenfield employed more Zoom encounters during a political season that was transformed by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Viewed as a critical cog in both major political parties’ plan to hold control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years, the Iowa race was the second most expensive in U.S. history and by far the most expensive in Iowa electoral annals with more than $234 million spent by the campaigns, political parties, political advocacy organizations and others interested in influencing Tuesday’s outcome based on figures calculated by the Center for Responsive Politics -- a nonprofit and nonpartisan watchdog organization that tracks money in elections.