Greenfield, Ernst trade, dispute allegations during debate

DES MOINES -- There was not quite as much cross talk as the first time Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield got together to debate, but the two did spend a portion of Saturday evening’s event doing some live fact-checking of each other.

Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.

Most recent polling on the race has shown Greenfield in the lead but within the polls’ margins for error, and the race’s outcome could play a role in determining which party emerges from the Nov. 3 election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.

This was the second debate this week between Ernst and Greenfield. During the first, on Sept. 28 on Iowa PBS, the two regularly talked over one another.

The second debate, broadcast Saturday night by Des Moines NBC station WHO-TV and some of its partners across the state, featured less cross talk but some acrimonious moments as the candidates fact-checked each other’s allegations.

Ernst accused Greenfield of “making things up on the fly,” and being “totally inappropriate and unprofessional” after Greenfield suggested Ernst wants to privatize or even “defund” Social Security.