Grim fall dashes hope for less deadly year on Iowa roads

Even though the pandemic detoured daily life for much of 2020, it did not bring a drop in the number of people killed in crashes on Iowa roads.

Preliminary data from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows that at least 336 people were killed in fatal wrecks in 2020 — the same number of deaths recorded in 2019.

When the pandemic first appeared in Iowa in March and Gov. Kim Reynolds began issuing emergency proclamations to slow the spread by shutting down many businesses, transportation officials were hopeful they would see a drop in traffic deaths, said Andrea Henry, Iowa DOT’s strategic communications and policy director.

“As the governor’s emergency proclamations began to take effect, we noticed a significant drop in traffic volumes, crashes, as well as fatalities and serious injuries,” she said in an email to The Gazette. “The combined fatalities seen during April, May and June of 2020 are the lowest we have seen in the past 10 years for three-month totals.”

Iowa DOT statistics show that in 2020, there were 17 traffic deaths in April, 21 in May and 22 in June. In 2019, the totals for the same months were 22, 30 and 35, respectively.