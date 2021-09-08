Group raises $8.2M to preserve land along East Lake Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A preservation group has raised enough money to buy and preserve 50 acres on the East Lake Okoboji shoreline in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation announced Tuesday it had raised $8.2 million to buy the land near Spirit Lake, according to the Sioux City Journal. The land being purchased includes 2,020 feet of natural shoreline, which is the last undeveloped and privately owned stretch along the lake.

The nonprofit organization bought an option for the site last fall and needed to raise the money for the purchase by Labor Day. The foundation expects to take possession of the land by the end of the year.

The foundation plans to begin an ecological restoration of the shoreline but will allow low-impact public use, including trails that connect to an adjacent state park.

