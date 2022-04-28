 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Groups from North Dakota, Iowa to co-develop CO2 storage

A North Dakota-based power cooperative and an Iowa company have announced an agreement to co-develop carbon dioxide storage facilities

  • 0

CENTER, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota-based power cooperative and an Iowa company announced an agreement Thursday to co-develop carbon dioxide storage facilities.

Minnkota Power Cooperative, which operates out of Grand Forks, and Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions said the CO2 storage facilities would be located in western North Dakota, near the town of Center.

Minnkota and Summit said they have previously been working independently on the development of their respective carbon capture and storage projects.

The co-op’s Project Tundra aims to install carbon capture technologies at the Milton R. Young Station, a coal-fired power plant in Center. The Summit project involves capturing the emissions of several ethanol plants across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas and pumping it thousands of feet underground in western North Dakota for permanent storage.

The agreement provides Summit access to Minnkota’s 100-million-ton capacity CO2 storage site in Oliver County. It also creates the framework to jointly develop additional CO2 storage resources nearby, which are estimated to have aggregate CO2 storage exceeding 200 million tons.

People are also reading…

Minnkota and Summit said the partnership “will more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively advance their projects to commercial operations.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees' jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones

A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Daishawn Gills was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and robbery counts, while 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery counts. A third man, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is expected to plead guilty Thursday to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of 19-year-old DeVonte Swanks and his brother, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, as well as the brothers' friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.

Iowa man charged with murder after Des Moines shooting

An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel. Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.

Eastern Iowa residential fire claims life of 9-year-old girl

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl died in a residential fire in eastern Iowa. The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Greeley, located about 60 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids. The caller said there was a child inside the residence. Crews found the body of the girl inside the building. The home is considered a total loss. Fire departments from Greeley, Edgewood, Delaware and Manchester responded to the blaze. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Greeley Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: The U.S. left behind $7 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News