DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot will top $620 million this week because no one won Saturday's drawing, but that may seem relatively small compared to the $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing expected on Tuesday.

Both lottery jackpots will approach new heights this week. The Mega Millions jackpot will likely set a new record, and the Powerball jackpot will be the third largest ever for that game on Wednesday.

The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of 11 California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play either game.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are about one in 302 million. The Powerball odds are slightly better at one in 292.2 million.

