FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a guard was assaulted at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

The Iowa Corrections Department says the attack occurred Friday morning when an inmate confronted the officer. The inmate used his fists to knock down the officer, and then the inmate kicked him before other staffers could come to the officer's aid.

The guard was taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital for treatment and then released. The names of those involved haven't been made public.

Department spokesman Cord Overton says the inmate did not suffer any major injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

