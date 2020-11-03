Hart leads Miller-Meeks in Iowa 2nd District US House race, with votes yet to count

A hotly contested, tight race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks for the Iowa 2nd District congressional seat being vacated by retiring seven-term Democrat Dave Loebsack was too close to call Tuesday night.
Hart led Miller-Meeks with 109,763 votes to Miller-Meeks' 91,068 votes, with 13 of the district's 24 counties counted as of 10:43 p.m., according to unofficial results.
Polls leading up to Tuesday's election showed it to be the a competitive race, with The Cook Political Report and Des Moines Register/Medicom Iowa Poll rating it as a toss up or a virtual tie. Monmouth University showed Hart in the lead.
The district covers Scott, Muscatine and Louisa counties, and most of the southeastern part of the state. It is one of 31 House districts President Donald J. Trump won in 2016 that is represented by a Democrat in 2020.
Both parties have invested heavily in the open-seat race, with Republicans eager to cut into Democrat's majority in Congress and in the state. Republicans lost two congressional seats in the state following the 2018 midterm election, with the election of U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer in the 1st Congressional District and Cindy Axne in the 3rd District. That gave Democrats a 3-to-1 majority of Iowa's four congressional seats.
Democrats, meanwhile, see the purple district in a key swing state as vital to maintaining their U.S. House majority.
Health care became a focal issue in the race, with Hart and Miller-Meeks campaigns sparring over each other’s records over support for protecting health insurance coverage for Iowans with pre-existing conditions and handling of the pandemic.
With the recent, expedited confirmation of Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, to a majority-conservative court, Democrats worry the court will overturn the Affordable Care Act, the threatened Obama-era health care law being challenged by the Trump administration. Doing so, Democrats argue, will endanger health care for millions of Americans during a global health pandemic. Justices are scheduled to hear arguments in the case next week.
Hart has pledged to build on the successes of the ACA, including protecting coverage for patients with pre-existing medical conditions and allowing young people to stay on their parents’ plans. Hart has also said she would fight to lower prescription drug costs, by allowing Medicaid to directly negotiate lower prices with drug companies. And has said she supports a public option to the ACA as proposed by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or a Medicare buy-in, while maintaining private insurance and the employer-based system for people who like their current plan.
Miller-Meeks, an ophthalmologist and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, has insisted she has always supported protections for pre-existing conditions. However, she said the ACA has failed to lower insurance premiums and provide affordable, accessible health care that provides choice "rather than putting bureaucrats in between you and your doctor." Miller-Meeks has said she backs efforts by House Republicans to put forth legislation that would continue to provide protections and coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions, should the law be overturned by the court.
Republicans, in campaign stops and political ads, have urged Iowans to send a doctor, a veteran and a public health official to Congress. While Hart's campaign and Democrats have criticized Miller-Meeks for downplaying the coronavirus, with Hart saying more elected officials need to lead by example and listen to health experts.
Miller-Meeks has stated state and federal officials should continue to look for ways to open the economy, and balance the need to protect those who are vulnerable while also considering the effect that shutdowns have on people’s livelihoods and mental health.
A 20-year teacher and farmer who grew up in a politically divided household, Hart has said she would look to build coalitions in Congress that work toward pragmatic solutions and end the political division that has prevented solving issues such as climate change and immigration reform.
Hart's campaign could not be immediately be reached for comment on Election Night.
This was her fourth attempt at the seat. Miller-Meeks ran unsuccessfully against Loebsack three times.
"I think we've run an extremely good campaign," Miller-Meeks told reporters just before polls closed. "We were, I think, very concrete on the issues we were running upon. We had a good ground game, given that we're in a pandemic."
