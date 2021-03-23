Hart pushes ahead with Iowa's 2nd Congressional District challenge

While moderate and vulnerable House Democrats express reservations over the prospect of reversing a state-certified election, Democrat Rita Hart's campaign renewed its call for all lawful ballots to be counted as a GOP-pressure campaign builds casting the contest as a partisan power grab.
Attorneys for Hart and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, submitted initial legal briefs to a House panel on Monday.
Miller-Meeks' attorney Alan Ostergren broadly denied Hart's claims and said the burden was on Hart to prove that a state-certified election should be overturned.
"We don't have to prove anything at this point, and that's something I think is important to emphasize," Ostergren told reporters Monday. "The congresswoman has a certificate of election, and that demonstrates that she is the winner of the race under Iowa law."
Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, was seated as a new member of Congress in January, pending the outcome of a House committee's review of Hart's election challenge. Hart, of Wheatland, lost to Miller-Meeks by just six votes after a bipartisan panel of state officials certified the election results in November following a recount in all 24 counties in southeast Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.
The six-vote margin, out of some 400,000 votes cast in the race, is one of the closest federal elections in U.S. history.
Hart argues 22 ballots were legally cast in the district but not counted, due to errors by election workers. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart argues she would have won by nine votes.
"When you set aside all of the procedural issues ... you need to not lose sight of the voters," Hart's attorney, Marc Elias, told reporters on Tuesday. "This is fundamentally about them and their rights, and who's going to fight to make sure that they didn't go to the trouble in the middle of a pandemic to cast a ballot only to have it not count."
The House Committee on Administration voted earlier this month along party lines to consider the case and postpone a decision on Miller-Meeks' motion to dismiss Hart's election challenge.
Republicans have criticized Hart for not challenging the election results in state court before asking Congress to resolve the issue.
Hart’s campaign has argued she did not do so because Iowa statute does not offer enough time for a sufficient appeal process, requiring a panel of Iowa judges to convene, hear arguments, review ballots and make a decision in roughly a week's time.
Since 1933, more than 100 election contests have been filed with the U.S. House. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the express authority to judge the "elections and returns" of its members. In all but three cases, those petitions were rejected, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. In one case, the House did not seat either candidate and left the seat vacant.
Politico and other media outlets reported this week that a handful of vulnerable and moderate House Democrats have expressed reservations about possibly unseating Miller-Meeks – particularly after bashing Republicans for trying to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 electoral defeat to President Joe Biden, leading to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats. But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should," U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., tweeted Monday.
Asked for comment, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne's office, the lone Democrat in Iowa's congressional delegation, pointed to a statement Axne made in December of Hart's decision to contest the election results before the House committee.
"It is critical that every Iowan’s voice is heard in this election – and to that end, Rita Hart has Constitutional and legal grounds to pursue that goal at the federal level," Axne said in the statement. "I support a transparent process that ensures every properly-cast vote in this contest is counted. It is the only way to give Iowa voters full faith and confidence in the outcome of this historically-close election."
Enough Democrats, though, have privately expressed reservations about the House taking up Hart’s challenge to sink any vote on the House floor, Politico reported.
"I question whether it makes sense to anyone to spend millions of dollars litigating an election contest, when it's clear that there are some members of the Democratic Party in the House who just think this whole thing is flawed from the start and should be stopped," Ostergren told reporters Monday.
House and Senate Republicans, including members of Iowa's congressional delegation, have accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. of trying to "steal" a House seat to pad Democrats narrow 219-211 majority in the House.
Nine of 10 U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Pelosi on Monday warning that tossing out a state-certified victory "through a partisan process" would further undermine voters’ faith in U.S. elections.
Pelosi and other Democrats contend Republicans have zero room to complain about contesting elections, and argue Hart’s challenge of the certified result in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District is wholly different from Trump’s attempts to toss out millions of votes in key swing states and overturn a presidential election he decisively lost.
Trump sought to throw out lawful ballots based on unfounded accusations of widespread fraud, Elias told reporters, while Hart has identified specific voters -- some of whom voted for Miller-Meeks -- whose lawful ballots were rejected.
"All we can do is make sure the every lawful vote is counted," Elias said. "You know, the fact that there's going to be people who feel like they are upset with the results of it can't really challenge you from doing what democracy requires, which is to obtain the consent of the governed through elections, and that means not only letting people vote, but making sure their vote is counted."
It’s unclear when the House panel will make a final determination in the election challenge. There is no deadline for the House to resolve Hart's election contest.
Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Claif., has said she would like to resolve the matter this spring. Elias told reporters he hoped the matter could be resolved by early July.
Attorneys for both campaigns have until March 29 to submit follow-up briefs to the committee.