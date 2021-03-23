Hart pushes ahead with Iowa's 2nd Congressional District challenge

Hart argues 22 ballots were legally cast in the district but not counted, due to errors by election workers. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart argues she would have won by nine votes.

"When you set aside all of the procedural issues ... you need to not lose sight of the voters," Hart's attorney, Marc Elias, told reporters on Tuesday. "This is fundamentally about them and their rights, and who's going to fight to make sure that they didn't go to the trouble in the middle of a pandemic to cast a ballot only to have it not count."

The House Committee on Administration voted earlier this month along party lines to consider the case and postpone a decision on Miller-Meeks' motion to dismiss Hart's election challenge.

Republicans have criticized Hart for not challenging the election results in state court before asking Congress to resolve the issue.

Hart’s campaign has argued she did not do so because Iowa statute does not offer enough time for a sufficient appeal process, requiring a panel of Iowa judges to convene, hear arguments, review ballots and make a decision in roughly a week's time.