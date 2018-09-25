CUMMING, Iowa (AP) — Hazardous material crews are cleaning up after hundreds of gallons of liquid chlorine spilled into a water holding facility at Maffitt Reservoir in south-central Iowa.
Television station KCCI reports that the spill Tuesday. Des Moines Fire Department hazmat crews and Northern Warren firefighters were sent around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the L.D. McMullen Water Treatment Facility in Cumming.
Des Moines Fire Department spokesman Brian O'Keefe says 500 gallons of chlorine were released.
O'Keefe says no injuries were reported from the spill and that there is no threat to the public or disruption of service expected.
