 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HazMat team rescues worker overcome by fumes in Iowa plant
0 comments
AP

HazMat team rescues worker overcome by fumes in Iowa plant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa (AP) — A hazardous materials team has rescued a worker who was overcome by fumes Wednesday inside a suburban Des Moines food packaging manufacturing plant.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. at Amcor in Saylor Township, television station KCCI reported. That’s when Polk County first responders were sent to the plant and found the 40-year-old man unconscious in a pit.

The man was pulled from the pit and given medical aid and was breathing, officials said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of Aurora Avenue near the plant as emergency workers sought to determine what the fumes were and where they were coming from.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Shortage of swimming pool chlorine tablets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News