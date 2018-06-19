DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — With recent heavy rains and more on the way, the National Weather Service says there is a potential for serious flooding in the southern half of Iowa by week's end.
While only some scattered thunderstorms are expected across the state for much of Tuesday, more widespread storms and heavy rain are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, with some spots possibly getting up to 4 inches (10.16 centimeters). Rain and storms are expected through Friday over much of Iowa.
Consecutive days of rain will likely lead to river flooding in the southern half of Iowa — particularly around the Des Moines and Cedar rivers, National Weather Service meteorologist Allan Curtis said Tuesday.
"It's the additive effect," Curtis said. "That's when you start to see a problem — when the ground is already saturated and can't hold more water, even if it's only a couple of more inches."
But Curtis says it would take much more rain to see the type of devastating flooding as in 2008.
Heavy rain in central Iowa this week has already prompted flood warnings for the Raccoon River.
Nearly 2 inches (5 centimeters) fell in the Perry area on Monday, causing road and field flooding. The river was more than 2 feet (less than a meter) below flood stage Tuesday morning, but was expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and crest nearly 2 feet above flood stage by Thursday evening.
The service says a flood warning also is continuing until Friday for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt in eastern Iowa. Moderate flooding already is occurring at less than a foot above flood stage and could imperil residences between Calamus and Wheatland if the water were to reach a foot above flood stage.