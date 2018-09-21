Floodwaters have filled basements, home and business floors and closed streets and highways in northwest Iowa.
The National Weather Service says the Little Sioux River is expected to crest Friday at just under 7 feet (2.1 meters) above flood stage in Spencer. More than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain has been reported west of the city from storms Wednesday into Thursday.
U.S. Highway 18 was closed for a time east of Spencer.
Up to 7 inches also was reported in Hartley, where Mayor Rod Ahrenstorff says several inches fell earlier this week and then again Wednesday night into Thursday.
City clerk and administrator Patty Anderson says she's worried about what the flooding is going to cost the city.