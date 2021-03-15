Heavy snow from late winter storm snarls travel in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Heavy snow blanketed much of northern Iowa on Monday, snarling traffic and closing schools and services, as a late winter storm moves through the region.

Online reports issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation showed snow and ice covering roads in north-central Iowa and partially covering roads for much of the rest of the northern half of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for three dozen counties in Iowa’s northern half and a winter weather advisory for several more counties in the region. Some areas were expected to see up to 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) of snow by late Monday afternoon, the weather service said.

Winds with gusts up to 35 mph (56.33 kph) drastically cut visibility, making travel dangerous, the service reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0