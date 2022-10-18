Here's what you need to know as early voting in Iowa's midterm elections begins

Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election on Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials.
Following is everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote.
“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement on Tuesday. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office, or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”
"I want voters to be well-informed as voting opportunities begin," said Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins in a news release.
How to register to vote:
Eligible Iowans can register online at the Iowa DOT website, iowadot.gov.
To be eligible to register you must meet the following requirements:
Be a U.S. citizen
Be an Iowa resident
Be at least 17 years old, and at least 18 on or before Election Day
Not judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court
Not claim the right to vote anywhere else
If you’d like to register online, you’re required to have an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID. An ID is not required to register with your county auditor’s office, but you will need a valid ID to vote, both early and on Election Day.
To register before Election Day, you need to get your registration in by Oct. 24. You can also register on Election Day, as long as you have an ID and proof of residence.
Most people convicted of a felony who have completed their sentence automatically have their right to vote restored under a 2020 executive order by Gov. Kim Reynolds. People convicted of homicide and some other crimes must apply to get their voting rights restored.
Wednesday marks the first day of early voting in-person, and the first day auditors will begin sending absentee ballots to those who requested them.
In Scott County, voters can vote early in-person at six locations, including the Auditor's Office.
In Clinton County, a satellite location at 226 11th St., DeWitt, will be set up at the satellite office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 and noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.
In order to vote by mail, an absentee request form must be received by a voter’s county auditor by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. You can print an absentee request form from the secretary of state’s website.
When returning absentee ballots by mail, the ballot must be received by the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Any ballot received after that time will not be counted.
Mailed absentee ballots can also be returned in person to the county auditor’s office or dropped in a drop box outside the office. Not all county auditors have set up drop boxes.
In Scott County, a drop box is available at the Scott County Administrative Center on the west side of the parking lot. It is available through Election Day, November 8th at 8:00 p.m.
If you did not request a ballot by mail, you can still cast absentee ballots early in person at your county auditor’s office starting on Wednesday. Many counties also offer satellite locations where voters can vote in person. Contact your local county auditor or visit their website to find more early voting options.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
You will need a valid ID to vote on election day. IDs that can be used at the polls include an Iowa driver’s license, non-operator ID, U.S. passport, voter ID card, and others.
Voters without an ID can also have another voter in the precinct attest to their identity, or cast a provisional ballot and provide ID before the time the votes are canvassed, which will be Nov. 14 this year.
Who’s running?
Hundreds of federal, state and county offices are up for election in Iowa this November.
The following offices will appear on ballots across the state:
U.S. Senate: Chuck Grassley (Republican), Mike Franken (Democrat)
Governor: Kim Reynolds (R), Deidre DeJear, (D), Rick Stewart, (Libertarian)
District 4: Randy Feenstra (R), Ryan Melton (D), Bryan Holder (Liberty Caucus)
Each of Iowa’s state representative districts and some Senate districts will also be on the ballot. Check with your local auditor or the secretary of state’s website to see who’s running in your precinct.
What’s different in this election?
This November marks the first time many Iowans will be voting since the state Legislature passed a law changing Iowa’s election procedures. The 2021 city and school election, as well as this year’s primary elections were conducted under those rules, but turnout in November is expected to be far higher.
Here’s what has changed from the 2020 election:
The window to vote early has shortened from 29 days to 20 days.
Absentee ballot requests must be received by county auditors 15 days before the election, up from 10 days.
If not registering on Election Day, voters must register to vote 15 days before the election, up from 10 days.
Absentee ballots must arrive at the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Previously, ballots postmarked by Election Day were counted if received by the following Monday.
Polls are open for one hour less on election day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In most situations, only members of someone’s household or an immediate family member may return a ballot for them. Special rules exist for people with disabilities or those in health care settings.
