Hiawatha leaders excited about efforts to create town center

“This will be an awesome spot if you need to stop while biking,” Downs said. “It’s not an official trailhead, but it will certainly be a benefit to people who ride along here.”

Downs said the goal of the plaza is to be a community center for the people in businesses, homes and future mixed-use developments to use. It also has the potential to host future community events.

“With everyone in the direct surrounding area between housing developments and businesses like GoDaddy, Cedar Graphics and the library, you have about 1,500 people just in this area right now that can walk to this plaza regularly,” Downs said.

Next door to the future plaza and current City Hall is the Hiawatha Public Library, which has seen significant upgrades of its own.

Library Director Jeaneal Weeks said the library expansion had also been years in the making and is a major piece in establishing a town center in Hiawatha.

Weeks, who has been the library’s director since 2003 and has served on committees to talk about the town center vision, said she’s seen visible growth since the start of the 21st century and is looking forward to growth continuing now that the library has more space.