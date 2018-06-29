DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — High winds from a fast-moving storm front have knocked trees and limbs onto houses and cars and knocked out power to homes and businesses in several Iowa counties.
Gusts up to 80 mph (129 kph) were reported Thursday and winds nearing 60 mph (96 kph) were reported at Des Moines International Airport. At least two semitrailers were tipped over on Interstate 80 near Walnut and one on Interstate 35 near Bevington. No injuries were reported.
Indianola officials say some trees posed a danger to cleanup efforts because they were touching downed power lines.
Wind damage also was reported in Afton, Creston and Greenfield. A fireworks tent and fireworks were destroyed in Winterset.