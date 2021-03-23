Hinson leads GOP ‘outrage’ over House Democratic effort to oust Iowa congresswoman

Miller-Meeks was provisionally seated in Congress after a bipartisan panel of state officials certified the election results in November. She filed a motion in January to dismiss the case, arguing that Hart should have taken her case to the state courts before involving the House.

The fact that Hart did not take her case to the Iowa courts “underscores that the Hart campaign does not have a case to make,” according to the letter. “If this were truly about who won the election, the courts would be involved. This matter should be left to independent judges, not partisan politicians,” the letter said.

The letter has been signed by more than 120 members of Congress, including Iowa U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House.

Hart, who is set to have a news conference Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in her effort to overturn the election results, appealed to the House under a 1969 federal law that does not require a challenger to exhaust state legal remedies. Her campaign also noted that any Iowa court opinion on the election outcome would not be binding on Congress. The Constitution gives Congress the authority to judge the “elections and returns” of its members.