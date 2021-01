'Historic' snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

A section of eastbound Interstate 80 was closed in central Nebraska Monday afternoon following a crash. And Missouri officials urged drivers not to travel on Interstates 29 and 35 in northwest Missouri into Iowa. The agency said most roads in the area were covered with snow and heavy snow continued falling Monday afternoon.

”If northern Missouri or Iowa are part of your travel plan, please re-route or find a warm, safe place to wait out the storm,” the Missouri Transportation Department said.

In the South, a tornado touched down in an Alabama city north of Birmingham, with significant damage reported, officials said. The damage is being evaluated to determine the strength of the tornado, which hit the Fultondale area of Jefferson County late Monday night, the National Weather Service in Birmingham said.

A tornado watch is in effect until 6 a.m. for a swath of counties in the area, including Jefferson. It’s unclear whether anyone has been injured, though emergency responders were in the area to help with “entrapments and damage,” WVTM reported. Businesses and homes were damaged in the storm, which also toppled power lines and trees.