History, oddities a big part of renovated Carlisle bar

Despite the changes in ownership over the bar’s history, bar patron and Carlisle resident Dean Anderson said the bar largely remained the same before the remodel.

“It was a dump then, and all the way up to the remodel it was a dump,” he said.

Ben Rector said he wants to add an outdoor patio behind the bar with an open air shelter for live music. He said he has ideas for other future renovations like a graffiti wall and a live music venue in the alley next to the bar.

One project that Dick Rector said he is working on is covering the entire back wall on the outside of the bar with about 800 license plates from all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., one license plate for each of the 32 NFL teams, and all 99 Iowa counties.

Ben Rector said his dad’s habit of putting random junk in My Sister’s Place is something that “has been happening since Day One,” but his dad still asks permission before adding something new.

Dick Rector thinks his inclination towards collecting, or hoarding, objects is likely a bug that he inherited from his mother.

“It stresses me out, having to part with things or make decisions about getting rid of things. It is easier to collect,” he said.

Rector said three more jail cell doors from the old courthouse sit in storage, where he has the rest of his stuff. He said all of it holds value to him whether through his own memories or as historical items.

