History, oddities a big part of renovated Carlisle bar

CARLISLE, Iowa (AP) — From a jail cell door to an antique trike to a model caboose, My Sister’s Place is part bar, part museum.
The very fabric of the bar itself is woven with obscured and forgotten history. The tin ceiling and the wooden planks of the bar, which was built sometime in the 1950s, come from a condemned and demolished barn from which Dick Rector, the owner’s father, scavenged materials.
Even the name of the Carlisle bar — My Sister’s Place — is historic. So historic, in fact, that the origin of the name is lost, Dick Rector said.
“I always wanted to bring back Sister’s to the community because I had the pleasure of experiencing it for a couple of years at the end of its life,” My Sister’s Place owner Ben Rector told the Des Moines Register. “The town, I feel, just needs a watering hole... a place to gather, talk and hang out.”
Bar manager Jessica McCoy speculated that the name may have been derived from bar patrons or the owners themselves, who may have claimed they were going to their sibling’s house, rather than going out for a drink.
Dick Rector describes himself as a hoarder, but his collection of knick-knacks, oddities and antiques have turned the bar into a curated installation.
A T-shirt, donated by Ben Rector’s aunt, from the third-ever RAGBRAI — the first year the event went by that name — hangs from the ceiling above a row of courthouse benches.
Dick Rector said he won the benches in an auction when the Warren County Courthouse was demolished in 2019. Across the room sits a jailhouse door from the same courthouse, and a sign reading “217 Jury Deliberation Room.”
Dick Rector said he tries to sneak new stuff into the bar to decorate every week. Most recently, he added three antique lanterns that now hang next to a large wooden sign from Bob White State Park.
Old railroad signs, oil cans, tools and a model caboose train car hang from the ceiling, sit behind the bar’s beer taps, and on shelves near a TV. That particular collection comes from Dick Rector’s days spent working with the Rock Island Railroad Company in Allerton, Iowa, with his own father.
The original railroad line, which stretched from Des Moines to Kansas City, ran through Carlisle on the tracks across the street from the bar.
McCoy said she thinks the assortment of knick-knacks adds flair to My Sister’s Place, especially an antique tandem bicycle above the bar, her personal favorite.
“There is a different story to tell with every piece. Half of them are Dick’s stories, but several were donated by our patrons or even myself,” she said.
Ben Rector bought the building in 2016, three years after it had been foreclosed on by Warren County in 2013 according to the county assessor’s website. The moment Rector first stepped in the building, he thought “it looked apocalyptic situation, like the rapture hit in the middle of customers being serviced.”
He said that in the three years since it had been foreclosed upon, glasses of beer, plastic straws, bottles of whiskey, dried up bar food in the freezers and fridge, and an ATM machine filled with cash remained in the bar.
“As soon as you walked in, you had to move cobwebs as you moved through,” he said.
Ben Rector, a cook and restaurants owner in Colorado, said all he wanted for the bar was for it to be cleanable.
Ben Rector, his father, McCoy and a large group from the community started a full scale remodel and renovation of the bar in 2019 which transformed My Sister’s Place from the rotting shell of the historic watering hole it was.
He said it cost about $125,000 for the bar’s renovation — and about $8,000 of Busch Light for everyone who helped.
My Sister’s Place retains the original facade of the bar, with a newly operational light-up electric sign and a new paintjob. The interior was transformed with a new stainless steel kitchen, a vaulted tin ceiling and concrete bar that looks like it was shaped from marble.
Despite the changes in ownership over the bar’s history, bar patron and Carlisle resident Dean Anderson said the bar largely remained the same before the remodel.
“It was a dump then, and all the way up to the remodel it was a dump,” he said.
Ben Rector said he wants to add an outdoor patio behind the bar with an open air shelter for live music. He said he has ideas for other future renovations like a graffiti wall and a live music venue in the alley next to the bar.
One project that Dick Rector said he is working on is covering the entire back wall on the outside of the bar with about 800 license plates from all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., one license plate for each of the 32 NFL teams, and all 99 Iowa counties.
Ben Rector said his dad’s habit of putting random junk in My Sister’s Place is something that “has been happening since Day One,” but his dad still asks permission before adding something new.
Dick Rector thinks his inclination towards collecting, or hoarding, objects is likely a bug that he inherited from his mother.
“It stresses me out, having to part with things or make decisions about getting rid of things. It is easier to collect,” he said.
Rector said three more jail cell doors from the old courthouse sit in storage, where he has the rest of his stuff. He said all of it holds value to him whether through his own memories or as historical items.
