SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A Ho-Chunk-led ballot initiative filed with Nebraska election officials would allow voters in the 2020 general election to decide whether to expand gambling at state-licensed horse race tracks, including Atokad in South Sioux City.
The campaign committee, called Keep the Money in Nebraska – is seeking to amend the Nebraska state constitution to legalize gambling, along with two statutory initiatives to regulate casino gaming.
“Nebraskans’ money is funding other states’ priorities. There’s a lot of good this money can do right here in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., which owns Atokad and is helping to finance the initiative to amend the state's constitution to permit casino gambling.
Nebraska is missing out on taxes and proceeds from about $500 million that residents wager annually in Iowa and other surrounding states, according to petition sponsors. They estimate expanded gaming would generate an estimated $50 million in new tax revenue to help fund property tax relief, K-12 public education and the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Fund.
Ho-Chunk, the economic development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, partnered with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association to collect signatures for the November 2020 ballot initiative presented to the Nebraska Secretary of State. The Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association is a non-profit group of thoroughbred owners and trainers.
“I am very pleased that the Nebraska Horsemen are continuing their partnership with Ho-Chunk, Inc. and Nebraska’s First People. This union of past and present insures a bright future for horse racing and will stem the flow of Nebraska dollars to neighboring states,” said Barry Lake, president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association.
Sponsors are optimistic the time is right. Polling in 2015 showed Nebraskans favored allowing casino gambling but a petition drive ended without the required number of signatures. This time simpler ballot language, fewer questions and a new signature collection group are involved.