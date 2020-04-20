Hope and heartbreak at Heritage, epicenter of Iowa’s coronavirus outbreaks

Tom Vondracek, of Cedar Rapids, told The Gazette someone at the facility phoned him on April 7 to give him an update on his 86-year-old mother, Barbara, assuming he knew she had acquired the virus.

But he had never been notified. Vondracek said she had tested positive the week before.

When news broke that Heritage workers had tested positive for COVID-19, Vondracek said he was told the facility would give family members updates only if their loved ones had tested positive. He said that never happened.

“That’s the thing,” he said. “They would call me once a week that she stubbed her toe, or that she needed her nails cut. Stuff like that. But then this happens, and they assume I already know. I am a pretty calm guy, but once I get loaded, I am not a happy guy.”

He said he and his family understand the difficulty of the situation for Heritage. He said facility employees phoned him just hours before news broke of two workers testing COVID-19 positive, telling him his mother had a fever of between 100 and 101 but that it had gone down.

He believes that was a sign she had acquired the virus.