‘Hope is coming’: Iowa nursing home residents, staff to begin receiving COVID vaccinations Monday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Residents of long-term care facilities in Iowa, many of them older adults with underlying health conditions, have been particularly susceptible to severe illness and death from COVID-19, accounting for more than a third of all deaths in Iowa despite case numbers being a fraction of that.
Starting Monday, they'll be next in line for the vaccine.
Nursing homes all across the state, including many in the Cedar Valley, were gearing up to vaccinate thousands of Iowans living and working in such facilities starting Monday, working with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens to coordinate, distribute and administer the first shots from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
"It's really exciting for all of us," said Wendy Ager, system integrity and regulatory compliance officer with Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, who is working with Western Home's medical director to coordinate the vaccines for its approximately 140 nursing home residents and 155 assisted living residents, plus staff.
Western Home's Deery Suites as of Thursday was in the midst of a 20-case outbreak, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, meaning a vaccine has the potential to stop it in its tracks if enough get vaccinated.
"This is some hope that we haven't had before to kind of bring these rates down," Ager said.
Western Home will be working with Walgreens, which said in a statement they will have expanded vaccine access to "nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities" across the country by next week.
“Walgreens is very proud to be a part of this historic milestone to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to our most vulnerable populations,” said Walgreens president John Standley.
NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls is working with CVS to vaccinate their 120 nursing home residents and more than 400 staff, and has been running an educational campaign to encourage people on the fence to get vaccinated, according to CEO Millisa Tierney.
The facility is in the midst of a 105-case outbreak as of Thursday, according to the state, the largest in Black Hawk County.
"In such a year of restrictions, it's the light at the end of the tunnel," Tierney said.
Care Initiatives, which runs 44 nursing homes around the state -- including two in Black Hawk County under outbreak status as of Thursday -- said it would also be working with CVS to vaccinate residents and staff starting Tuesday and running through February, according to Tanya Gilyard, vice president of business development.
A CVS spokesperson said the pharmacy chain would be serving 486 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Iowa, reaching nearly 50,000 residents and staff.
"I'm grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones," said CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo.
The vaccines come at a particularly deadly time for nursing homes: Nationally, cases and deaths were surging post-Thanksgiving, and Iowa in particular had a "rapid increase in Iowa nursing home deaths," according to AARP's Public Policy Institute on Tuesday.
"Iowa remains above the national average in nursing home resident and staff COVID-19 cases, along with nursing home deaths," said AARP Iowa director Brad Anderson. "Our state leaders must act now to save lives."
Even as Iowa's distribution of vaccines was shorted after an error by the federal government, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday the planned vaccinations of nursing home residents and staff would "remain on schedule," and said her priority from the beginning had been keeping such facilities free of the virus.
"Our long-term care facilities posed extremely high risk if the virus got in there, and aggressively preventative measures were in place almost immediately," Reynolds said.
Nonetheless, keeping it out has been challenging: There were 127 long-term care facilities experiencing coronavirus outbreaks in Iowa as of Thursday, according to IDPH, including six in Black Hawk County and two in Bremer County.