‘Hope is coming’: Iowa nursing home residents, staff to begin receiving COVID vaccinations Monday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Residents of long-term care facilities in Iowa, many of them older adults with underlying health conditions, have been particularly susceptible to severe illness and death from COVID-19, accounting for more than a third of all deaths in Iowa despite case numbers being a fraction of that.

Starting Monday, they'll be next in line for the vaccine.

Nursing homes all across the state, including many in the Cedar Valley, were gearing up to vaccinate thousands of Iowans living and working in such facilities starting Monday, working with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens to coordinate, distribute and administer the first shots from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

"It's really exciting for all of us," said Wendy Ager, system integrity and regulatory compliance officer with Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, who is working with Western Home's medical director to coordinate the vaccines for its approximately 140 nursing home residents and 155 assisted living residents, plus staff.

Western Home's Deery Suites as of Thursday was in the midst of a 20-case outbreak, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, meaning a vaccine has the potential to stop it in its tracks if enough get vaccinated.