House Democratic leader alleges ethics breach in judge probe

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House Democratic leader and the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday accused the committee’s chairman and House Speaker Pat Grassley of violating ethics rules by hiring an attorney who is also a lobbyist.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and Rep. Mary Wolfe said Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt conferred with Grassley before hiring Republican attorney Alan Ostergren to assist in an investigation.

Ostergren is registered as a lobbyist. He signed an agreement dated March 1 to work for the committee for $400 an hour, up to $2,000 a month or more.

Ostergren said under the law he is not an employee of the state but an independent contractor. He said Konfrst and Wolfe are wrong to claim he’s subject to the ethics rules that apply to state legislative employees.

He said his only client is his own nonprofit public interest law firm, The Kirkwood Institute, and that he isn’t paid to lobby so he likely doesn’t fit the definition of a lobbyist under Iowa law.

Ostergren was hired to assist with a committee investigation into allegations that Judge Kurt Stoebe favored one nominee during Judicial Nominating Commission discussions and interviews of judge candidates in northern Iowa.

In a letter to Grassley and Holt released Tuesday, Wolfe urged them to end Ostergren's contract and stop the committee’s investigation.

Wolfe said since the judicial branch has confirmed it’s doing its own internal investigation, “we respectfully request that you terminate the House’s problematic investigation into the same matter, and terminate the House’s problematic attorney client relationship with Alan Ostergren.”

Konfrst said hiring Ostergren — who represented former President Donald Trump in election litigation and other conservative groups on policy issues — has the appearance of impropriety.

"Terminating the contract with Mr. Ostergren is the first step we can take to restore the credibility of our institution,” Konfrst said.

They said the committee didn't discuss the need for outside counsel, or on hiring Ostergren.

Holt said he only hired Ostergren after Democratic Iowa Attorney Tom Miller and several other lawyers declined to help the committee.

“We then reached out to a number of attorneys, but the only one with the intestinal fortitude to take on the courts in this legal action was Alan Ostergren, an extremely qualified attorney,” Holt said.

Holt said the initial subpoenas issued by the committee have been withdrawn after he learned that the Judicial Qualifying Commission was conducting an investigation. He said he plans to allow that process to go forward but will resume pursuit of the facts once a reasonable time has passed.

Ostergren accused Konfrst and Wolfe of playing politics.

“I am disappointed that they have demeaned their offices by their behavior. We should expect that legislators will actually understand the ethics rules that govern them and not attempt to misuse them for a blatant political attack,” he said.

