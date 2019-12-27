How will legal marijuana in Illinois affect Iowa campuses?

More than 10,000 of Iowa’s public university students this fall came from Illinois — making that state second only to Iowa in feeding the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa enrollment pipelines.

And in less than a week, recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois, for residents and visitors alike — while its possession and sale remain illegal in Iowa.

Although nothing has changed for the Hawkeye State, Illinois’ proximity — and its reliable pool of university students, who venture home for weekends, holidays, and summers — could affect Iowa’s campuses and enforcement of their drug policies, which prohibit the possession, use and sale of illegal substances.

“I personally think the Legislature needs to do something,” Cedar Rapids-based lawyer Skylar Limkemann said.

“That shouldn’t be a serious misdemeanor. That’s a stiff charge, and if you get a conviction for it, that’s lifelong for people.”

When asked whether the campus will be changing anything in light of the looming legalization across the border come Jan. 1 — including whether officers will be altering their practices or training — University of Iowa officials stressed marijuana sale and possession remains illegal.