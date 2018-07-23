Democratic candidate for Iowa governor Fred Hubbell was in Davenport on Monday, criticizing the state's decision to move its Medicaid program to private management.
Hubbell is on a tour of the state aimed at highlighting his priorities. Earlier in the day, he met with educators in Des Moines and mental health professionals in Fairfield.
In Davenport, Hubbell made a stop at the Family Counseling and Psychology Center in Bettendorf, where Kat Griffith, a family psychiatric nurse practitioner, told him about difficulties dealing with the private insurers who manage the state's $5 billion Medicaid program.
She told of how a co-worker dealt with seven people for over an hour in an attempt to get a single medication approved for a patient. "It's just ridiculous," she said.
Former Gov. Terry Branstad shifted the Medicaid program to private management in 2016.
Critics say the move has led to chaos for providers and patients, along with service denials.
Afterward, Hubbell said the situation is getting worse.
"Providers aren't being paid. Providers aren't being allowed to do their jobs because the (managed care organizations) are overruling them. There's more and more demand with less and less support," he said. "And yet we're not addressing it with a institutional, fundamental approach from the legislature and the governor's office."
Hubbell has said he would abandon the current system and bring it under "state control," but he wouldn't go back to a fee for service system.
He said there are other "hybrid models" in other states that are worth examining. He pointed to Connecticut, Colorado and Minnesota as places where some things are being done right.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has defended the move to private management and said the previous system wasn't financially sustainable.
Last month she also told Iowa Public Radio her administration has been talking with health care providers to understand their frustrations and that negotiations with the managed care companies give the state a chance to influence how they're dealing with them.
The Medicaid program covers about 600,000 Iowans. It is jointly funded by the state and federal governments.