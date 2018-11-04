CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Other than urgency, the closing arguments of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell sound pretty much the same as the cases they’ve made for election since early summer.
“Keep Iowa Moving,” incumbent Republican Reynolds told a Coralville rally Sunday.
“Get Iowa growing again the right way,” Hubbell told about 200 people at an Iowa City rally that had a victory partylike atmosphere earlier in the day.
The urgency stems from the fact time is running out to win over voters ahead of Tuesday’s election and that recent polls show that the race is tight.
An Emerson College poll of 1,492 Iowans — 975 who said they are very likely to vote and 517 who already voted — found Reynolds leading Hubbell 48.9 percent to 45 percent with a 2.7 percent margin of error. The poll was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.
The University of Iowa Hawkeye Poll of 496 Iowans found 43.6 percent supported Hubbell and 40 percent favor Reynolds. The margin of error is 4.5 percent.
This weekend’s Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of 801 likely Iowa voters showed Hubbell leading 46 percent to 44 percent with a 3.5 percent margin of error.
And fivethirtyeight.com updated its election model to show the Iowa governor’s race as Democrat +0.3.
“It’s a tight race, and that’s why I’m here saying turnout, turnout, turnout,” Reynolds said after a rally with about 75 people in Coralville on Sunday afternoon.
That’s why Hubbell and his running mate, state Sen. Rita Hart of Wheatland, were in Iowa City on Sunday morning talking to Democrats — most of whom indicated they already had voted — calling on supporters to keep knocking on doors and making phone calls.
“We’re traveling all across the state trying to make sure that people understand what our priorities are,” Hubbell said.
Although Johnson County is a party stronghold — the only county that never supported Republican Terry Branstad in his six gubernatorial victories — Hubbell said he was campaigning there to run up his vote totals in a county where there are nearly 50,000 Democrats registered to vote.
“It’s a statewide election. It’s not a local election,” he said. “We’re trying to get as many votes across the state as we can. We may win Johnson County, but we want to get as many people in Johnson County as we can.”
At the same time, Hubbell, who is a first-time candidate, rejected a suggestion this is a base election.
“Our campaign, from the beginning, has been focused on helping Iowans recognize that we want to support better education, better health care and better incomes,” the retired Des Moines businessman said.
“It doesn’t matter what your party is. We want you to get out and vote for change.”
He and Reynolds agree on that. She also rejected the idea that Tuesday’s vote is a base election.
“Of course, we want our base to turn out,” Reynolds said, going on to say she’s talking to independents and believes she’s persuading a few Democrats. “They like the direction this state is going.”
Hubbell also made campaign stops in Marion, Van Horne and Cedar Falls on Sunday.
He is expected to make a brief appearance at 9 a.m. Monday at his campaign office at 2706 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, and 12:10 p.m. at 39 Galway Circle, Iowa City, before heading to Des Moines for an election eve rally. Hart is scheduled to join a canvass launch as 12:10 p.m. at 7 Hawkeye Dr., Suite 106, North Liberty.
Reynolds was in Osceola and Davenport on Sunday. She also will be in Cedar Rapids on Monday for a “final stretch” airport rally at 10 a.m. at Signature Flight Support, 9430 Shepard Ct. SW.