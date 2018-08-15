JEFFERSON, Iowa -- A Hull, Iowa, truck driver was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in which the driver of the other vehicle was killed.
Wesley Bunnell, 71, of Glidden, Iowa, died in the crash, which occurred at 12:20 p.m. on Iowa Highway 4 about four miles south of Jefferson, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report.
The report said that Arthur Vanderwaal, 21, of Hull had just turned south onto Iowa 4 from 290th Street in his semitrailer when he noticed a northbound van driven by Bunnell cross the center line and slowly drift into the southbound lane. Vanderwaal attempted to avoid the van by driving onto the shoulder, but the driver's side of Bunnell's van struck the semi.
The accident report did not indicate that Vanderwaal was injured. The crash is still under investigation.