A poster for then-missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business Aug. 21 in Brooklyn, Iowa. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — Several hundred runners gathered in the hometown of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts over the weekend to honor her memory with a run.

The Des Moines Register reports the run on Sunday in the east-central Iowa town of Brooklyn helped raise more than $20,000 for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Mollie Tibbett's older brother, Jake Tibbetts, encouraged participants to enjoy the run the way his sister would have.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbettts vanished while out for a run in Brooklyn on July 18. Her body was found in a cornfield more than a month later.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' stabbing death.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

