SANBORN, Iowa -- Two people were hurt in a six-vehicle chain-reaction accident Monday near Sanborn.
According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Jared Foster, 37, of Melvin, Iowa, failed to slow down or stop his semi trailer for road construction on U.S. Highway 18 on the east side of Sanborn at about 8 p.m. Monday.
Foster's truck struck a GMC truck driven by Colby Vetter and caused a chain reaction in which four other vehicles were involved.
Vetter, 32, of Hartley, Iowa, sustained minor injuries.
The accident report said that Nancy Peck, 66, of Burke, South Dakota, who was driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot, was transported to the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa.
The accident remains under investigation.