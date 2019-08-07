{{featured_button_text}}

HULL, Iowa -- Five people were transported to the hospital after two minivans collided Tuesday in an intersection on U.S. Highway 75 near Hull.

According to a Sioux County Sheriff's Office news release, Karen Miller, 47, of Boyden, Iowa, was eastbound on 310th Street in a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan. After stopping at a stop sign, Miller pulled onto U.S. 75 and collided with a southbound 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by Jose Garcia-Argueta, 29, of Sioux Falls.

Miller and four passengers were transported to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley, Iowa, with undisclosed injuries. Garcia-Argueta did not report any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

