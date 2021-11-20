Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines to those 18 and older at pharmacy locations

Folks looking to get booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now have another option to consider.

Late this week, Hy-Vee announced via a press release that free boosters of the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID vaccine would be available to all individuals 18 and older at pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

In the release, the supermarket chain spells out that: "The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least two months after their first vaccine dose."

The release then points out that the booster is free to all eligible patients, regardless of insurance coverage, and that people can schedule vaccinations in advance by going to Hy-Vee's COVID vaccine website. It ends by saying: "It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card."

As of the week of Nov. 8, 47.3 percent of Woodbury County residents had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up from 47.1 percent the previous week.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

