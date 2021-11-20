 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines to those 18 and older at pharmacy locations

Virus Outbreak Pfizer Booster

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler Jan. 26 before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York. Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

Folks looking to get booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now have another option to consider.

Late this week, Hy-Vee announced via a press release that free boosters of the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID vaccine would be available to all individuals 18 and older at pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

In the release, the supermarket chain spells out that: "The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least two months after their first vaccine dose."

COVID-19 HyVee cart sanitation

HyVee employee Zaret Sanchez pushes shopping carts through a new sanitizing machine Dec. 2 at the chain's Hamilton Boulevard location in Sioux City. The new machine sprays sanitizing solution on the cart, streamlining the cleaning process in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release then points out that the booster is free to all eligible patients, regardless of insurance coverage, and that people can schedule vaccinations in advance by going to Hy-Vee's COVID vaccine website. It ends by saying: "It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card."

As of the week of Nov. 8, 47.3 percent of Woodbury County residents had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up from 47.1 percent the previous week.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

