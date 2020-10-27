'I have been fighting for Iowa,' Joni Ernst says as she seeks second term in US Senate

Reynolds said she sees in Ernst values and perspective instilled by years of service in local government.

Ernst, who was raised on a farm in Montgomery County in southwest Iowa, served as the county’s auditor and then in the Iowa Senate. This was after a 23-year career in the military.

“Just to see how all of these different levels of government work together, and how very, very important it is that they collaborate and coordinate,” Reynolds said while campaigning for Ernst prior to one of the race’s debates. “Because every time that you don’t, it’s just an added cost to taxpayers to provide the services if we’re not working together. It’s a duplication of effort, and our taxpayers are the ones that are paying the price for that.”

Ernst said one of the things that she has learned over the past six years is how different government works in the U.S. Senate, compared to how it works at the local and state level.

“One thing I have learned is that D.C. politics is very different than working at the Iowa Legislature,” Ernst said. “The time that I spent in our state senate was very rewarding. We could work together quite easily to get things done in a short amount of time. … The big difference: it takes a long time to get things done at the United States Senate.”