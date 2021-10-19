IA--Iowa Digest, 1:30pm update, IA

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Iowa stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Iowa and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Central unless specified otherwise.

TOP STORIES:

IOWA DEMOCRAT-LYNCH THREAT

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s first Black chairman of the state Democratic Party is reporting to police receiving a lynching threat as part of a series of racist messages that came after his published opinion piece criticizing former President Donald Trump and state Republican officials who stood with him at a recent event in Des Moines. By Thomas Beaumont. UPCOMING: 400 words by 3 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE:

NATIONAL GUARD-DEPLOYMENT — Dozens of Iowa National Guard members are being deployed to help resettle Afghan refugees. SENT: 165 words.

IN BRIEF:

PLANT CLOSING — A plant closing in the central Iowa town of Newton will mean the loss of more than 700 jobs.

ACCIDENT-TWO KILLED — An investigation continues after an eastern Iowa accident that killed two people. The accident happened Monday afternoon near Hazleton in Buchanan County.

IOWA KILLING-REWARD — Authorities in Tama County say a $17,000 reward is now being offered to help solve a deadly shooting in June.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0