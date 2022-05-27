 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters

  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release this week following a number of sightings since early May of a black bear in the northeastern part of the city. The suggestions including stowing away food sources, such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage cans, and a warning for residents who encounter a bear not to run, but back away slowly.

Black bears are native to Iowa, but it’s been more than 100 years since the state has had a resident bear population. There have been only a few bear sightings annually in Iowa over the last 20 years, according to Iowa DNR wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer. Bears in Iowa typically are migrating from states like Minnesota and Wisconsin, which have between 15,000 and 30,000 black bears, to Missouri, which has about 1,000 breeding bears in the wild.

“We do not know for sure how many bears are in Iowa at any given point in time, but that number is very, very small — perhaps three to five bears,” Kemmerer said.

People are also reading…

That number in Iowa could increase along the Mississippi River, where there is still some habitat that can support the animals, wetland wildlife research biologist Vince Evelsize said.

“Within the next three to five years, I think we can expect to see cubs show up and a small breeding population become established," Evelsize said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cherokee officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away. The Sioux City Journal reported that Michael McGee was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident. The Iowa State Patrol says McGee struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk, on Friday afternoon in Cherokee. He was off-duty at the time. The patrol says the girl was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill. He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.  Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine's generating components.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sgt. Bluff veteran sews pouches to store spent casings from 21-gun salutes at military funerals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News